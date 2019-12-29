Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 28th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.