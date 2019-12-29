Bancor (BNT) Market Cap Reaches $16.66 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Liqui and LATOKEN. Bancor has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $12.54 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 68,690,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,082,076 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Tidex, Bancor Network, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, COSS, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

