Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 28th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Bancorp of New Jersey stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Bancorp of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

