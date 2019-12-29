Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $0.25

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $3.95 million and $657,555.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

