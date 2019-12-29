Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BNS stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after purchasing an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,914,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

