Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $11.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.82 million to $12.00 million. Bank Of Princeton posted sales of $10.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $45.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $45.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.21 million, with estimates ranging from $49.22 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $31.91. 4,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.