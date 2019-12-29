Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of SC has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of SC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 34.69%.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

