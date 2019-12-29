Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.96

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.96 and traded as high as $56.91. Banner shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 4,417 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banner by 49.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 72,571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 6.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

