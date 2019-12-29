Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 502,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.