Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Bayer has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.69.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

