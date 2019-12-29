BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.74, approximately 2,059,484 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 930,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

BBAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $38,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $336,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

