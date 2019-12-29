Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 7,101 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $12,232.80.

On Monday, November 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $8,412.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,458.88.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICMB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

