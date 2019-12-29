Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,002. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

