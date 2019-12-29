Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.50

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.50 and traded as high as $55.97. Belden shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 4,841 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil bought 1,000,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Belden by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 1,386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 3,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 899.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,201,000.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

