Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 454,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 794% from the average daily volume of 50,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JBL Advisors began coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,129,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile (NYSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.