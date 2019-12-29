Benz (BENZ) One Day Volume Tops $603.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Benz has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $356.00 and approximately $603.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

