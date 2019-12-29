BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74, 1,807,022 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,265,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. BEST’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.