BidaskClub Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Sell

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

