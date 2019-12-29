BidaskClub Downgrades Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) to Strong Sell

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.