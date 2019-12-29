BidaskClub Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

