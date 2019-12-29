BidaskClub Upgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to “Sell”

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.45.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

