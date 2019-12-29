BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) to Buy

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

