BidaskClub Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Buy

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $29.54 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

