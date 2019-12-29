BidaskClub Upgrades Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Hold

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,344,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 938,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.