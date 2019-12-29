BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) vs. CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Head-To-Head Review

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioSig Technologies and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.76%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. Given BioSig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than CONMED.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -278.15% -231.23% CONMED 3.15% 10.50% 4.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A CONMED $859.63 million 3.65 $40.85 million $2.18 50.67

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

CONMED beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and VCARE uterine manipulator for enhancing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

