Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

