Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.60

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.60 and traded as high as $77.90. Black Hills shares last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 5,665 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.45%.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

