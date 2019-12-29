Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 28th total of 412,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC stock remained flat at $$4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 560,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,294. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.