Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 28th total of 412,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BKCC stock remained flat at $$4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 560,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,294. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.
Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.
BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.
Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
