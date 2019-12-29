BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE DSU traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 191,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,101. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

