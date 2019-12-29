BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.97. 79,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,622. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

In other BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust news, insider May Peter 792,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

