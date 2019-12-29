Block-Logic (BLTG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $97,057.00 and $10.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.