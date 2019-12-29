Blocknet Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $9,175.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,391,161 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

