Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.50

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141.97 ($1.87), with a volume of 68919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.62 ($1.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $522.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.69.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

