BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $29.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLXN. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

