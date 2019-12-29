BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $2,927.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,810,287,692 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

