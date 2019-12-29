Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of BDN opened at $15.63 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

