Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 60,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.0736842 EPS for the current year.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.