Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 94,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

BEDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.