Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.58

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.58 and traded as high as $319.35. Broadcom shares last traded at $316.05, with a volume of 778,994 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

