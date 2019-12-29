Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $15.95 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.