Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Capstone Turbine also posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CPST. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 82,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

