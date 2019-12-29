Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post $2.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.06. 320,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $111.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.