Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 642,499 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 765,521 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

