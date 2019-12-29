Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $132,571.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $656,581. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 95.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,934,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,539,000 after buying an additional 1,432,490 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 181.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 1,298,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 59.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,186,477 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

