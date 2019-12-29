Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $213.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.30 million to $216.02 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $214.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $904.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.30 million to $907.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $947.27 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,285.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 648,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

