Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 770,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.