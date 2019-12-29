Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

OSUR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 334,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

