Brokerages Expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.00. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,533,000 after purchasing an additional 758,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,939,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,131,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

