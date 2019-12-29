Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 590,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,212. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

