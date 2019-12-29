Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 590,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,212. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.