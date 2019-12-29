Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Shares of UNP opened at $181.41 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $132.17 and a 12-month high of $181.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,445,226,000 after buying an additional 318,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

